At the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, we see many types of friendships, but few are as heartwarming as the bond between Dollar and Rosebud. These two sweet pups have been inseparable since the day they met, proving that good things come in pairs, and are now looking for a new beginning, together.

Dollar, a two-year-old Chihuahua mix, may be small, but he has a big heart and an even bigger devotion to his best friend, Rosebud. Rosebud, an affectionate eight-year-old terrier mix, brings a calm, gentle presence that perfectly balances Dollar’s youthful energy. The pair came to HSTV after their beloved owner passed away, and while their world has changed, one thing has remained constant: their love for each other.

It’s easy to see how deeply connected they are. Where one goes, the other follows. Their bond brings them comfort, confidence, and joy, and HSTV is committed to keeping them together.

To help make that possible, they are available as a “two best friends for the price of one” adoption special, just $150 for both pups. For the right family, Dollar and Rosebud offer twice the companionship, twice the personality, and twice the love.

If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your home, consider opening your heart to this devoted duo. Dollar and Rosebud are ready for a second chance, and they can’t wait to share their next chapter with someone who will cherish them both.

Pet Tip: Getting two new additions to your home may sound daunting, but any time you’re looking for a new addition to your home, you should always keep an open mind. Pets who come as a duo often adjust more easily and experience less stress in new environments because they have the comfort of each other. For many families, adopting two can actually make the transition smoother, bringing even more love into your home.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

