The defensive secondary for the Knoxville Catholic football program just got even better.

Chaz Smith, a Class of 2026 four-star prospect and Notre Dame commit, has enrolled at Catholic.

Fighting Irish head coach Philip Shadowens confirmed Smith’s enrollment to 5Star Preps.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Smith has strong Knoxville ties, having played his first two seasons (2022-23) at Bearden.

He played this past season for McCallie in Chattanooga, so he’s well-versed in Division II-AAA football — where Catholic resides in TSSAA classification.

Smith brings defensive star power and experience to Catholic that should complement the offensive mojo and productivity that four-star prospect and Tennessee wide receiver commit Tyreek King brings to the Irish.

As for the Catholic secondary, Smith bolsters a group that already includes 2028 prospects Braylen Gibbs and Brooks Johnston, not to mention 2026 under-rated athlete George Mancini is back from the injured list after missing the 2024 season.

Knoxville Catholic opens the season Aug. 22 at Riverdale.

The Irish host McCallie on Oct. 17.

