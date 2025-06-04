With nature providing the backdrop at Camp Tanasi in Andersonville, Tennessee, Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians offers summer camps tailored to multiple interests for all girls. The camps are enjoyed by hundreds of girls each year who come away with lifelong memories and new skills. Participants do not have to be a registered Girl Scout to attend.

Registration is now open here for camps that start on June 8 and continue through July.

Camper Sampler – a good way to try camp for the first time since it’s two nights.

Artist Adventure Camp fosters girls who may choose from visual arts, active or creative writing and then present their week’s work during the closing campfire.

Secret Agent Camp gives girls a mission to solve a mystery by looking for clues and cracking secret codes, while Mythology Camp delves into Greek mythology through adventure and imagination.

Older girls may enjoy Wilderness Camp, sleeping in hammocks and learning more advanced activities such as campfire cooking and knife skills. All horse enthusiasts will love Horse Camp with riding and visiting Faith N Friends, a horse rescue and sanctuary.

Back for its second season is Me and Mine Camp on June 27 when student campers bring an adult female to explore camp and activities such as swimming and crafts. If you’ve ever dreamed of attending summer camp as an adult, this may be one to explore.

Camp Chef will focus on skill improvement and cooking exploration in both indoor and outdoor settings. Ultimate Scout Camp is not for the faint of heart, with six days of challenges in competition to be named Ultimate Scouts.

Of course, great camp counselors contribute to excellent camp experiences; two Counselor In Training Camps cover multiple leadership skills for those who are interested in becoming counselors in the future.

Day camp options have expanded this year, including Tanasi Day Camp, offering a sampling of classic summer camp endeavors. Shero’s Journey Day Camp starts July 14 at Camp Wildwood in Johnson City, Tennessee, and a high-fantasy-themed day camp will start July 21 at Camp Kiwanis in Knoxville.

The deadline to sign up for camp closes two weeks prior to each program.

Photos courtesy of Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.