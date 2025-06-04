HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Canadian wildfires causing concern across U.S. Over 25,000 Canadian residents have been evacuated due to wildfires, while millions of U.S. residents have been inundated by the smoke, being warned to keep windows closed and limit outdoor exposure.

13% of voters cast ballots in Mexico. Mexico’s nationwide election of thousands of judges occurred with almost 90% of voters abstaining. The selectin of over 2,700 judges including the Mexican Supreme Court shifts the judiciary from the appointment-based system to voter elected judges.

National headlines:

President Trump offers deadline to pass budget. According to the administration, the President has issued a July 4 deadline to pass the mega bill budget that both sides are currently arguing.

The U.S. hurricane season began Sunday. The season lasts from June 1 – November 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast last week that this year’s season is expected to bring as many as 10 hurricanes.

State headlines:

UT awards full scholarships in every county. The University of Tennessee has awarded full tuition scholarships to one recipient from each Tennessee county. The Distinguished Tennessean Scholarship was begun in fall 2022 and has awarded upwards of $7 million to 278 Distinguished Tennessean Scholars. See the list here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, toasty days continue. According to the National Weather Service, today will be sunny, with a high near 87, and tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 65. Thursday will be a repeat with a chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

Several local eateries closing. See story and list on WBIR story.

