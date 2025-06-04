Grace Christian Academy is proud to announce the addition of Paige Taylor as the newest member of the exceptional athletic staff. Taylor will begin her tenure at GCA as the head women’s junior varsity basketball coach.

Coach Taylor brings a decade of elite coaching experience from Oak Ridge High School, where she built one of the most respected programs in the state. During her remarkable 10-year tenure, she led the Lady Wildcats to 10 consecutive district tournament championships, four TSSAA state tournament appearances, and a state championship game in 2016, amassing an impressive 259 career wins along the way.

Her final season at Oak Ridge was nothing short of outstanding. The 2024–25 season saw the Lady Wildcats finish with a 30-4 overall record, a perfect 10-0 mark in District 3-4A regular-season play, and titles in both the district tournament and Region 2-4A championship.

Coach Taylor’s arrival marks an exciting chapter for GCA women’s basketball program. As current head coaches Dominic and Angela Wright shared, “We are elated to have Coach Paige Taylor join our women’s basketball coaching staff at GCA. Her experience, knowledge and care will take our program to the next level!”

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.