The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) has named Cherie Tan, fourth grade math teacher and math specialist at Willow Brook Elementary, to its prestigious 2025-2026 NIET Fellows Program. Tan is one of 12 educators selected nationally, and the only from Tennessee, to participate in the yearlong fellowship program designed to strengthen instructional leadership and expand impact at the school, district and state levels.

Launched in the 2024-2025 school year, Tan is the first Oak Ridge educator to be selected as part of the NIET Fellows Program.

“I’m thrilled to have been selected by the NIET for this incredible opportunity and can’t wait to represent Oak Ridge Schools alongside other educators from across the nation,” said Tan. “The NIET Fellows Program offers an invaluable opportunity for professional growth, and its focus on deepening instructional leadership pedagogy and fostering effective teacher leadership is particularly exciting.”

As a fellow, Tan will receive a $7,500 stipend and participate in professional learning experiences that include shadowing NIET staff, contributing to national conferences, and developing strategies to support teacher growth and student achievement in her district and beyond.

“This fellowship opportunity is incredibly well deserved for Ms. Tan,” said Dr. Bruce Borchers, superintendent of Oak Ridge Schools. “Cheri exemplifies the kind of instructional leadership and commitment to excellence that defines Oak Ridge Schools. We are proud of her accomplishments and excited to see the impact she will continue to have through this national platform.”

To be eligible for the NIET Fellows Program, educators must be teacher leaders with at least five years of classroom experience and/or demonstrated success in supporting other educators. The 2025-2026 program runs from July 2025 through June 2026.

