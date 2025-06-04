What happens when the star of the show is beloved by her Fountain City Presbyterian Church family? They go on a field trip to see her perform! Maggie Lamb has been playing young Dolly Parton in the show at Dollywood and at yesterday’s performance, 30 people in the audience were her church family.

As the church members arrived at the Dollywood ticket area, there was a tangible sense of enthusiasm to see Maggie in the play.

When the performance began, the lights dimmed, and the audience fell silent, eager to witness the talent of their favorite young performer. As Maggie came on stage, a wave of pride swept through the group, with parents, grandparents and church family beaming with the joy of watching her transform into young Dolly. The performance was a beautiful blend of emotion and skill, captivating everyone present.

This collective support reflected the values of love and unity that Fountain City Presbyterian promotes. After the show, when the audience erupted in applause, this group was celebrating not just Maggie’s individual talent but the spirit of community that brought them all together.

Events like this serve as a reminder of the joy that comes from supporting one another and celebrating achievements, no matter how big or small.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.