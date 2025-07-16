Parents have a huge job so partner with Girl Scouts to help“grow girls” into their best selves.

Joining Girl Scouts offers numerous benefits including:

Leadership development as girls take on leadership roles through projects and events, gaining essential skills for their future. A brand-new era of leadership has arrived for Girl Scouts in grades 4-12 with new Leadership Awards to help girls explore leadership — through self-discovery, teamwork, mentorship and community action. These flexible, engaging awards are designed to help girls explore what leadership means.

Learn more about these awards: here.

Confidence building by helping girls to step out of their comfort zones so girls build self-esteem and confidence in a supportive environment.

Teamwork and friendships are formed through collaborative among members.

Community engagement with service projects teach social responsibility and the importance of giving back to the community.

Fun and adventure is always a part of scouting with activities like camping, arts and crafts providing a fun way to explore interests in a safe setting.

Overall, Girl Scouts is a transformative experience that equips girls with the tools they need to succeed in life.

For more information: Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.