While most of us are soaking up the summer sun, Grace Christian Academy high school Spanish teacher, Nicole Solmonson, is spending her break sharpening her skills abroad!

She and her family have been living in Spain this summer as part of the master’s degree program for Spanish language and culture at the prestigious University of Salamanca.

The University of Salamanca, founded in 1218, is a public research institution founded by King Alfonso IX. It is the oldest university in the Hispanic world and the fourth oldest in the world under continuous operation.

With no English spoken, total immersion has taken on a whole new meaning!

The students are at GCA will certainly benefit from the dedication of teacher Solmonson as their classroom experiences will be immeasurably enriched.

