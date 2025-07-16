Knox County Students Drive Dual Enrollment Success at Pellissippi State

Dual enrollment is opening doors for Knox County Schools students, providing them with a head start on their college journey while still in high school.

Through a partnership with Pellissippi State Community College, KCS dual enrollment students make up 24% of PSTCC’s total enrollment.

“There are 13 community colleges in the state of Tennessee, and they all offer dual enrollment,” said Spencer Joy, PSCC’s dual enrollment manager. “But there is no other community college in the state that has this arrangement, where students can take such a wide variety of courses as they can through Pellissippi.”

Students who meet eligibility requirements can choose from approximately 200 different courses, delivered in multiple formats – including at their high school, online or in person at PSCC’s Hardin Valley, Magnolia Avenue or Strawberry Plains campuses.

Shannon Jackson, KCS executive director of college & career, emphasizes the broader benefits of these opportunities.

“Advanced Academics – which include Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and industry certifications in addition to dual enrollment – are critical in preparing students for success beyond high school,” Jackson said. “We are grateful to Pellissippi State for partnering with Knox County Schools and providing this incredible opportunity for so many students. Dual enrollment, in particular, allows students to experience college coursework in a supportive environment, setting them up for future achievement.”

Beyond earning college credits, dual enrollment provides invaluable learning experiences.

“This is every one of these students’ first college experience,” Joy said. “What better way for us as a community to help them start college locally and at what I’d argue is close to the gold standard in community colleges in Tennessee?”

By participating in dual enrollment, KCS students are getting a jump-start on their futures, gaining college experience and saving money on tuition – all while still in high school.

Information and quotes provided by Kaleigh Walker of Knox County Schools.

Horace Maynard Middle School

The new Horace Maynard Middle School at 125,000 square feet is a replacement for Union County’s single, 70-year-old middle school facility – the building served as the high school before construction of the new facility.

Union County Mayor Jason Bailey said the high school debt has been paid and he strongly supports the school board in building the new middle school.

Located just off the main highway, the new school sits above and behind the Union County Farmers Co-op. The site has city of Maynardville utilities. Because of the slope, architects designed both the north and south entrances to have at-grade access.

Merit Construction updates: Crews have completed major foundation work and are quickly bringing the structure to life with concrete walls and framing now in place. Classrooms, hallways, and key facility areas are starting to take shape. We’re proud to be part of building a space that will serve the community for generations to come!

Marcia Kilby is board chair at Maryville College

Marcia Kilby, who graduated from Maryville College in 1989, has never lost touch with the school. And now she has been elected to a three-year term as chair of the college’s board of directors, starting in September.

Kilby earned her juris doctorate in 1994 from the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville. She currently serves as the chief legal officer for the global medical device manufacturer DeRoyal Industries Inc., a company for which she’s worked for the past 24 years.

Kilby takes over from C. Michael “Mike” Davis Jr., who was named board chair in 2021 following the unexpected death of A. Coleman “Cole” Piper the month before.

Notes & Quotes

Congrats to Spencer Long, outstanding principal of Halls High School, who was recognized by his peers as Tennessee’s secondary school principal of the year. Details here.

Knox County Schools is eliminating the Gifted and Talented program and reassigning its teachers to regular classrooms as a result of cuts in expected federal revenue.

At $700.5 million, the projected General Purpose Budget reflects a 3.1% increase in funding compared to FY25. Current year budget info here.