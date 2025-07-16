HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: 114-year-old marathoner hit by car/ French PM wants to stop national holiday. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

National headlines

Recent national events: Tropical storms in Gulf/ Flooding in Northeast/ Fire in Grand Canyon. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US.

State headlines

Local headlines

Arts & Culture: What’s happening today, July 16, on one day engagement: East TN Historical Society: Four Historians’ Perspectives of Baseball in Tennessee, Kid A’ Riffic Fun in the Park, Market Square Farmers Market, Pretentious Beer Co: Live Band Karaoke with Tinca Tinca

Park & Play is at Walker Springs Park! Meet us there at 9:30 am to play free. Info: Knox County Parks & Rec at 865-215-6600. Join us on Thursdays at a featured park for a wide range of fun and engaging activities. Check https://www.facebook.com/knoxcountyparks/for updates and cancellations due to weather.

Weather: Hot with 50/50 sunny/rain According to the National Weather Service, A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 and a low around 75. Thursday is the same.

TN schools back to school July 18-August 25. East TN schools are readying the classrooms to start the 2025-26 year. See when each district starts in WBIR article.

