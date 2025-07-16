Here’s a competition to follow! Congratulations to the Pellissippi State rocketry team on their outstanding performance at the 202-25 Space Grant Midwest High-Power Rocketry Competition in Minneapolis.

But they are not done!

After nearly a year of hard work, design and testing, the team successfully launched two high-powered rockets and earned high marks in both the presentation and 1,000-foot launch events.

They are continuing to develop a rocket that will compete again in September!

We are proud of these students for applying classroom learning to real-world engineering challenges and for representing our school on the national level!

Learn more about the team’s performance here.

