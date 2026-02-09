Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians has introduced its panel of cookie competitors as the organization prepares to launch the 2026 Great Cookie Competition, a friendly and flavorful showdown to crown “East Tennessee’s Favorite Cookie.” Local celebrities and business leaders each represent one of the beloved cookie flavors, including the new Exploremores® cookie, and will earn votes by raising money to provide financial assistance to Girl Scouts across the region.

The competition launches TODAY, Monday, February 9, 2026, and competitors only have about a month to secure donations in an effort to crown their cookie East Tennessee’s favorite.

“The Great Cookie Competition is a fun fundraising experience for a good cause,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “We really appreciate these competitors for taking up the charge, and we hope you’ll support their efforts by voting with your dollars to help invest in tomorrow’s leaders. For example, every female U.S. Secretary of State in history has been a Girl Scout.”

Proceeds from the fundraising competition go to financial assistance for the Girl Scout experience, including local programming, uniforms, and summer camp scholarships. Each year, Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians provides approximately $120,000 in financial assistance so that every girl, regardless of family circumstances, can experience Girl Scouting.

The competition will take place predominantly on social media and through community fundraising events. Cookie Competitors will share stories on why they love their cookie and why they support the Girl Scouts.

Let’s meet our 2026 Great Cookie Competitors:

Adventurefuls®: The adventurous Kaitlyn Walsh, multimedia journalist with WVLT. Walsh is happy to be in East Tennessee after moving from Florida to cover the news. She joined the competition to ensure all children have a chance to try something they love.

Do-si-dos: Elisa Trentham, storyteller and filmmaker with Sherwood Media, is representing Do-si-dos and we “don’t” expect to be disappointed. Trentham is participating for her daughter who struggled to find a place before joining Girl Scouts, where her confidence has since soared. Trentham wants every girl to have that opportunity.

Exploremores®: Encouraging us to “explore more” fun together is Knoxville Smokies mascot duo, father and son Knox and Jackson. The bears in blue represent the new Rocky-Road inspired sandwich cookie as they spread smiles and Smokies spirit to fans of all ages, both inside the ballpark and beyond.

Lemon-Ups: Keeping us up to date for Lemon-Ups is broadcast journalist Amber Lynn Carroll, host of WATE’s Living East Tennessee. As a former Girl Scout, Carroll believes in empowering girls to grow into confident, capable leaders and says Girl Scouts gave her a sense of purpose in her youth, something she has continued throughout her esteemed broadcasting career, even founding a nonprofit focused on mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Samoas: Katherine Strate Smith, of Strate Insurance Group Inc. says the world will benefit from “samoa” female leaders and we can’t agree more. Once a Girl Scout herself, Smith has tackled careers in communications and marketing before becoming president and CEO of Strate Insurance Group, the third generation of her family to lead the business.

Tagalongs®: PYA Teknovation’s Katelyn Biefeldt. The East Tennessee editor tackles business growth and innovation across the region. Biefeldt points out that 53 percent of female entrepreneurs are former Girl Scouts, as she was herself, so we can’t wait to “tagalong” on her campaign.

Thin Mints®: Michael Galyean. Known virally as the “Dancing Blue Shirt Guy,” the local chef recently made his national TV debut on Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef. Growing up with three sisters, he learned early the importance of empowering and supporting women. We assume at least some of it was his idea.

Toffee-Tastic®: Leslie Bateman who offers an authentic taste of the city as editor and publisher of Inside of Knoxville. Big on girl power, she quotes Dolly Parton for her personal philosophy: “Be kind, work hard and take up space.”

Trefoils: Kelcey Schenheit who is comfortable among the treetops at Anakeesta. The sales manager for the Smokies attraction grew up as a Girl Scout and believes every girl deserves the chance to dream big and live boldly.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 6.

Visit www.FavoriteCookie.org to vote in the Great Cookie Competition, with distinct links to support each competitor.

The winner will be crowned “East Tennessee’s Favorite Cookie” at the Great Cookie Tasting, on Tuesday, March 24, at Yee-Haw Brewing Co., located at 745 N. Broadway in Knoxville, from 6-8 p.m.

The competition helps launch the 2026 cookie season and the Great Cookie Tasting is a fun, family-friendly event where attendees can cheer on their favorite competitor and enjoy signature Girl Scout cookies paired with libations from Yee-Haw Brewing and Ole Smoky Distillery.

Event registration is available at www.CookieTasting.org.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

Find more information on Girls Scouts of Southern Appalachians: here.

