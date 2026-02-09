It appears today everyone is mad or angry at something. The fuse is shorter. The reactions are louder. The tolerance is thinner.

An article I came across recently carried the headline: “People Enraged Over Disney World Canceling Their Favorite Snack.”

Think about that for a moment. Enraged … over a snack.

It made me realize just how common anger is. With that in mind, how bad is anger on our general health?

According to the American Heart Association (and a host of other studies), here’s the downside of anger:

Acute anger increases the risk of cardiovascular events (heart attack, stroke, etc.) particularly in the first two hours following an outburst. Anger elevates heart rate, blood pressure, both diastolic and systolic Chronic anger contributes to long-term heart disease, even in otherwise healthy individuals. One study in young doctors with high hostility levels showed a marked increase in cardiovascular events by age 55 Anger promotes increased blood clotting within the blood vessels with increased inflammation of the blood vessel wall Poor anger control predicts new onset of depression, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and suicidal thoughts. Angry individuals show an 8-fold increase in suicidal thoughts and 13-fold increase in hostile aggressive behavior, which leads to difficulties in personal relationships, parenting, financial well-being, employment, and housing.

Often, anger can be resolved through improved communication between the parties involved. However, if anger is controlling one’s life, help is available through counseling, medication, and psychiatric care for severe enough cases. Before surrendering your heart rate, blood pressure, and peace of mind to a minor irritation, consider the cost, and certainly don’t become a victim of Disney World’s snack department.

(The removed snack was the specialty fries and tots: Filmstrip Fries (Award Wieners), beer-battered fries (Hungry Bear Jamboree), and Taverne Potato Bites were replaced with standard fries.)

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor to KnoxTNToday, where he writes a weekly column, DocTalk, sharing his expertise on health and wellness management.

