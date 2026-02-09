World headlines
World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.
United Nations: Latest UN News.
National headlines
National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .
Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR, & more sports at Google Sports.
Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.
Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife, at Google Science.
Congress: One committee meeting: See today.
Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.
U.S. Supreme Court: Follow the decisions of the top court here
American Heart Month and Black History Month: National Month recognitions go through the official government process of passing a law by Congress or issuing a proclamation by the President.
State headlines
TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.
Tennessee Entertainment for All: The TN Vacation website links visitors to any region of Tennessee, featuring up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.
Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.
Tennessee Travel Information: As you make travel plans, get information on all travel issues across Tennessee, here.
Local headlines
Pilot’s Heart Month campaign: Pilot, Flying J, and One9 travel centers are asking guests to take part in simple, meaningful actions that collectively make a life-saving difference: Paper Hearts and Round Up by adding a $1, $3 or $5 paper heart or round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar at checkout with 100% of proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association’s Life is Why™ campaign or donate $1, $3 or $5 directly through the Pilot app when placing a mobile order.
Visit Knoxville published 2026 Guide: The free 2026 Official Knoxville Visitors Guide is now available: Visitors Guide.
Local: Three local news sources can provide the news headlines from the area: WBIR, WATE, WVLT.
Smoky Night Lights by Zoo Knoxville: This immersive show is closed temporarily due to storm damage. More information here.
Outdoor Knoxville: A calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.
Kickin’ It with Kincannon: City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shares a monthly podcast with the community. See the podcast here: Kickin’ It with Kincannon.
Mayor Glenn Jacobs weekly podcast: Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs provides a weekly update for the community. See his updates here: Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.
Weather: The latest weather forecasts from WBIR Weather.
Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.
Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.
Historic Headlines
On this date, February 9, several notable historic events have occurred. Here are a few.
- 1870 – The United States Weather Bureau was authorized by Congress. The bureau is officially known as the National Weather Service (NWS).
- 1884 – Thomas Edison and Patrick Kenny executed a patent application for a chemical recording stock quotation telegraph (U.S. Pat. 314,115).
- 1895 – Volleyball was invented by W.G. Morgan.
- 1895 – The first college basketball game was played as Minnesota State School of Agriculture defeated the Porkers of Hamline College, 9-3.
- 1932 – America entered the 2-man bobsled competition for the first time at the Olympic Winter Games held at Lake Placid, NY.
- 1960 – The first star was placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star was for Joanne Woodward.
- 1969 – The Boeing 747 flew its inaugural flight.
- 1952 – Jackie Robinson was named Director of Communication for NBC. He was the first black executive of a major radio-TV network.
- 1957 – Smith-Corona Manufacturing Inc., of New York, began selling portable electric typewriters. The first machine weighed 19 pounds.
- 2004 – The social networking website Facebook.com was launched.
Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source, with many other media outlets providing versions of each daily headline.
Remember to fact-check information:
- Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites
- FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials.
- PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.
Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.