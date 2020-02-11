New owner for The Shops at Hardin Valley Station

The first week of February 2020 brought a lot of rain but that didn’t stop people from closing on their new homes or refinancing their existing mortgages. We recorded 236 property transfers that totaled $66.09 million and 383 loans totaling $84.5 million.

The highest property transfer of the week was $9.2 million. The Shops at Hardin Valley Station, next to Pellissippi Parkway, changed hands between HV Properties and AO Hardin Station LLC.

The second-highest transfer was in North Knoxville. SPD Properties LLC sold 32 lots in the Stratford Park subdivision to D. R. Horton Inc. for $1.56 million. Stratford Park is located off Jim Sterchi Road. D. R. Horton is one of the country’s largest homebuilders and has built several neighborhoods in Knoxville.

The largest loan that was recorded was a refinance in the amount of $1.85 million by Hillside Place Housing LLC from Southern Bank.

Hillside Place is located at 2050 Edgeview Way which is right off Broadway at Interstate 640.

As a reminder, early voting starts this Wednesday, Feb. 12, and ends on Feb. 25. If you have any questions about the election such as who’s on the ticket, where you can vote and also registration information, you can visit https://knoxcounty.org/election. Have a great week!

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.