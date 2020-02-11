Kreis Beall releases memoir

Kreis Beall, who founded Blackberry Farm with her ex-husband, Sandy Beall, has released a memoir, “The Great Blue Hills of God.”

Cynthia Moxley read the book and says, “I don’t know what I expected, but it wasn’t this.” Moxley has pictures from the book release party and insights into the new work. Read all about it in The Blue Streak.

Moxley writes: “In just a few minutes of speaking, Beall summed up the lessons she has learned and the ones she relates in the book. ‘All it takes is all you’ve got, and it’s worth it.’”