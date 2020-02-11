Honeycutt takes reins at ET Community Design Center

Nathan Honeycutt, AIA, is the new president of the East Tennessee Community Design Center. Honeycutt is a vice president with McCarty Holsaple McCarty Architects. He has both government and private development experience including design work and project management on a variety of office, retail, hospitality and educational buildings.

Honeycutt will lead a team that includes:

Scott Busby, AIA, first VP, co-owner/principal of Smee + Busby Architects.

Kristin Grove, second VP, director of property development for the Public Building Authority of Knoxville and Knox County. She previously was a partner at Johnson Architecture Inc.

Dasha Lundy, secretary, who has a doctorate in physical therapy from UT Chattanooga and is president of the Burlington Residents Association.

Nathaniel Shelso, treasurer, a client relationship manager at FirstBank. He holds degrees in economics and finance from the University of Tennessee.

New to the board in 2020 are:

Phil Bernard, formerly of the Dollywood Company in Pigeon Forge.

Shana Love, title housing assistant at Knoxville Community Development Corporation.

Randy Merritt, regional business development manager for the Christman Company.

Carey Parker, chief executive officer for LHP Capital LLC.

East Tennessee Community Design Center is a nonprofit envisioned in 1969 by Bruce McCarty and others. It assists community groups and nonprofits with professional design and planning, provided by staff with pro bono assistance from area architects, landscape architects, planners and others.

The executive director is former Knoxville Vice Mayor Duane Grieve, owner/architect of Grieve Associates Architects for 30 years. Grieve also serves on the boards of Legacy Parks Foundation, Knoxville History Project, Arts & Cultural Alliance and the city’s Public Arts Committee.