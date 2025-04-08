East Knox neighbors donate basket fixings

Nykky Harper says, “As always, Holston Hills understood the assignment! This is an amazing time of fellowship that we started last year at Chilhowee and Sunnyview (elementary schools). We’ve added Carter Elementary this year. The items are laid out on tables, and the parents/guardians create a basket for their child at no cost to them!

“It gives them time to meet other families who are also in a hard season of life. They get to make a personalized basket for their child, rather than one someone else donates already filled. We have 24 families this year in need. Thank you to Holston Hills Country Club for helping spread the word!”

Knox vet gets quilt of valor

A Knoxville veteran was awarded a unique gift on Friday, as reported by WVLT. Dwight McCarter served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and drove a tank from 1962-1965. After his time in the service, he spent time as a ranger with the National Park Service.

On Friday, McCarter was presented with a Quilt of Valor, a handmade quilt awarded to veterans as a gift for their service. “The military was a significant time for our elders and one in which they take pride,” said Lorie Warren, life engagement director for Concord Place. “This was a wonderful honor for Dwight, and we celebrate his patriotism.”

Public invited to see renovations at Farragut Town Hall

Town of Farragut staff will host an open house at the newly-renovated Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive, from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, April 14.

The open house will be a unique opportunity for the public to view all of the renovated space, including interior offices. Staff members will be present to answer questions and help visitors navigate the new floorplan. The Farragut Museum will be open during the event, but installation of artifacts will be incomplete.

Town Hall will open for business on Monday, April 21. The Farragut branch of the Knox County Clerk’s and Trustee’s offices will reopen the same day in a new location on the first floor of Town Hall.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will cut the ribbon on the renovated Town Hall at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 24. The ceremony will precede the first board meeting held at Town Hall since meetings were moved to the Farragut Community Center in January 2024.

This was the first renovation since Town Hall was completed in 1991. All renovations and new furnishings were paid for with funding received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Construction began in January 2024.

Good Man Gone Huntin’

On Friday, March 14, 2025, long-time custodian for Union County Schools Harold Gilbert announced his retirement, as reported in the Union News Leader.

At age 88, Gilbert is turning in his janitor’s broom for a hunting rifle. He’s going with son Mark this fall to look for a deer. Central Office hosted a party for Gilbert who said he will miss handing out candy to the kids.

Celebrating new sign

Principal Chief Michell Hicks said April 1, 2025, marked “a proud and historic moment for our people as the sign for Kuwohi was officially unveiled in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.”

Lavita Hill and Mary “Missy” Crowe were vital in restoring this name to our ancestral homelands. Their dedication to our language, culture and people made this day possible, Hicks said.

“Restoring the name Kuwohi is a reminder that our connection to these mountains is as strong today as it’s ever been.”

Notes & Quotes

Halls Prayer Breakfast, sponsored by the Halls Business & Professional Association, will be Good Friday, April 18, at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Guest speaker is Shannon Sayne, entering his 20th season as Halls High wrestling coach. Individual tickets are available for $20 in advance or at the door. Contact Judy McMahan at 865-925-3948 or via email at jmcmahan@hpud.org for info or to purchase tickets.

Fort Sumter Community Cemetery board of directors and officers has scheduled its required annual meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the cemetery office, located at 4828 Salem Church Road, Knoxville 37938. The annual report and questions will be answered at this meeting.

Baxter Gardens limits hours: Baxter Gardens in Fountain City will be closed to the public beginning this year. It will, however, be open Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13, as one of the featured gardens in the Dogwood Arts Festival. Open hours will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. just on those two days. Baxter Gardens is on 32 acres at Sam Cooper Lane, adjacent to the home of Bill and Ginger Baxter. Bill Baxter passed away in August 2024. Both Bill and Ginger have been generous with the land. For years, Ginger hosted an annual spring party to benefit the Fountain City Art Center, and since its beginning it has been open during April for Dogwood Arts.