More than 80% of Pellissippi State’s nearly 100,000 alumni live and work in Knox, Blount and Anderson counties, according to PSCC President L. Anthony Wise Jr. He spoke at the college’s April 3, 2025, golden anniversary celebration at Mill & Mine. That’s 80,000 of our neighbors whose lives have been enhanced by college attendance.

Presented by West Chevrolet, the event brought together Pellissippi State alumni, students, faculty and staff, as well as elected officials, community members and other stakeholders for a formal dinner that ultimately garnered over $570,000 in donations – the greatest amount the college has ever fundraised in a single event.

“I’m grateful for the role each and every one of you has played in the success of this institution and our students,” Wise told attendees. “We could not have done it without you.”

Pellissippi State has had just three presidents during its 50 years – Wise (2011-present), Allen G. Edwards (1993-2011) and J.L. Goins (1974-1993).

Student speaker Louis Rey Valenzuela described his own experience coming to Pellissippi State, where he returned to college after more than 10 years in the workforce with the goal of building a better future for his family. Hear his speech here.

“Tonight, we come together to celebrate 50 years of Pellissippi State Community College – 50 years of opening doors, creating opportunities and changing lives,” Valenzuela told the audience at the gala.

Former Maryville Mayor Steve West, who attended the event, reflected on Pellissippi State’s impact on Blount County and overall.

“As it’s grown, it’s expanded,” said West, whose son and West Chevrolet President Charles West gave the presenting sponsor address at the event. “It’s offered more things to the kids. And I think that more families are deciding that it’s okay not to get a four-year college degree.”

Wise rounded out the evening praising faculty and staff for their investment in students.

“When our successors gather from the 100th anniversary of this special community college, I hope they will recognize the commitment of this institution to learning, to leading and to serving in a way that allows students to achieve their goals and graduates become productive citizens in a community that’s still a great place to live, to work and raise a family,” Wise said.

Pellissippi State contributed information and quotes for this report.