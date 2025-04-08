Most have heard of an exercise sensation called CrossFit, but have you heard of Chase Hill and CrossFit One Valley?

Chase Hill, originally from Cookeville, graduated from Tennessee Tech in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing with a dream of opening a CrossFit gym.

Where did the dream originate?

Chase started CrossFit training before he graduated, working the exercise system in friend Rich Froning’s garage. Rich is a 10-time CrossFit games champion so Chase learned the ropes, so to speak, and says, “I was immediately hooked.”

Chase moved to Knoxville, married wife Britney, and worked construction for his father-in-law while believing his favorite quote from Jeremiah 29: 11. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

His dream materialized when he opened CrossFit One Valley in 2015. Using his acquired construction skills with the help of friends and family, the gym was built from the ground up.

Chase has capitalized on the CrossFit training as well, traveling and competing in CrossFit events from an individual competition in the Central East regional in 2017 to the CrossFit games with his team in 2020. He has traveled all over the southeast and to Iceland, France and Australia to compete with CrossFit Mayhem Independence. He was on his original trainer, Rich Froning’s, CrossFit Mayhem team when they won the 2021 Mid Atlantic CrossFit Championship and CrossFit Games affiliate cup.

Chase and Britney have been married for 13 years and have a beautiful little 4-year-old named Maylee and 4-month-old boy named Dax. Naturally, his family loves being outside while camping, going to the lake, beach, pool or any outside adventure. The adventures carry into the everyday homelife with a mini farm for Maylee and Dax to enjoy that includes a garden, two Great Pyrenees puppies, four goats and eight chickens.

Chase truly has a passion for fitness and using his knowledge to help change people’s lives. He says one of his greatest joys is seeing his clients start to feel healthier, getting off medication and actually “having second chances at life.”

Chase attributes his character and success to two men: His father and father in-law. “I think what has shaped me into the person I am today is seeing how hard my dad worked and hustled growing up. He was a hard worker and always pushed me to do the best I could at anything I did. My father-in-law, Jack Stooksbury, has also taught me so much about work and life. They have given me the confidence and drive to handle anything life throws at me.”

Chase has a keen focus for his future: focusing on his faith, being the best husband and dad he can be, operating the gym to change people’s life through fitness, and staying healthy for his family.

CrossFit One Valley is located 1639 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37918.