The Chattanooga men’s basketball team is bringing the NIT trophy home to Chattanooga. FirstBank is a proud partner and fan of UTC, so we’re hyped to celebrate this win and the team for an incredible season and leaving it all out on the court.

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s basketball team made history at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, becoming the first Southern Conference school to win the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). It was not without drama as it took an overtime lead to capture the title, 85-84 over UC Irvine.

