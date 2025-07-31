Badger and Rock Sprite Kitty Myers spent an afternoon this past weekend at the annual Dinner in the Gap. This outdoor gala held in Deep Gap near Boone, North Carolina, is a fun time with outstanding food, camaraderie and a live band. The dinner allows local chefs to offer their special servings and also serves as a fundraiser organized by local farmer Daniel Brown of Corbett’s Farms.

Badger donated two of his framed Roan Mountain prints for the auction which this year benefitted survivors of Hurricane Helene in the High Country. The dinner was the sixth such event we’ve attended and provided support for the Helene recovery effort.

Our friends Kristi and Mark Maier invited us and sponsored the prints that were auctioned. Our friend Jen – the NC Mountain Traveler – was also in attendance and it was great to see her.

Afterwards, we were fortunate to catch a nice sunset from the Blue Ridge Parkway, a “reward” for a day filled with good deeds.

We’ve embraced the concept of neighbors helping neighbors in need and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

