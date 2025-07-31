With our ongoing heat wave, I will again offer images from my March Greenland trip in hopes that they might provide some cool relief. Each of these three images was composed with a different intent to make a creative statement.

High Key Art – Photographing this handsome sled dog surrounded by snow creates an image in an art style called “high key,” surrounding the subject in white or lighter tones to focus the viewers’ attention. When composing this image, I maneuvered around and lowered my camera until the snowbank in front covered the dog’s body.

Sense of Scale – The slowly sinking sun over the ice fields of the Ilulissat ice fjord created a soft pink horizon contrasted to the darker purple of the coming night sky. A fellow photographer was included as the subject to give scale or perspective to the vast landscape.

Minimalist Composition – This home in the village of Uummannaq was the subject several times in the four days I spent on the frozen island of the same name. Perched on the rock cliff and exposed to the brutal winters hundreds of miles north of the Artic Circle, I chose a minimalist composition of the house against the bay and distant mountains.

