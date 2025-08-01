Clean air and your health are in the crosshairs of the latest politically-charged salvo to strip health-minded public policies at the Environmental Protection Agency. You may be hearing how the EPA’s new boss wants to remove the Endangerment Finding to loosen clean air standards.

Appalachian Voices Executive Director Tom Cormons said this in response, “For nearly 16 years, the endangerment finding has been a linchpin in the United States’ efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions and protect public health — and it has been successful. This is the latest in a line of attacks on environmental regulations that hold polluters accountable for the damage they’ve caused for decades, in our region and globally. We urge the administration to reconsider revoking the Endangerment Finding and other environmental programs repealed this year. Elimination of these programs will increase pollution and make communities more vulnerable to climate disasters and other impacts.”

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin frames the move in dollars and sense. “We heard loud and clear the concern that EPA’s GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions standards themselves, not carbon dioxide, which the Finding never assessed independently, was the real threat to Americans’ livelihoods. If finalized, rescinding the Endangerment Finding and resulting regulations would end $1 trillion or more in hidden taxes on American businesses and families.” Zeldin has been publicly leading this charge since March, and per EPA protocol, there should be a public comment period.

The EPA’s move invites legal challenges from public health advocates. Despite the administration’s narrower mention of this rolling back emissions standards for vehicles, the move also loosens standards for coal and gas power plants, potentially weakening all greenhouse gas standards.

The Sierra Club responded with this statement, where Loren Blackford, acting executive director, said, “If approved, rescinding the endangerment finding would strike a decisive blow to the EPA’s authority to limit deadly greenhouse gas emissions and protect our people and our planet from the very worst of the climate crisis. Nearly every single day we see increased incidents of extreme weather, record heatwaves, deadly floods and droughts all threatening our lives and communities — all of which are the undeniable result of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs solar projects for manufacturers, offices and nonprofits. She’s at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.