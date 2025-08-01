The Dining Duo found a diner gem, seemingly well-known to many, in South Knoxville. It is Aretha Frankensteins, 3318 Chapman Hwy.

Busy, busy, busy it was on this Wednesday afternoon, but the service was friendly and attentive, and the food was delicious! Yes, this evidently is a franchise, but the diner doesn’t get that feel with a menu that feels down home country, offering biscuits, gravy, omelets and pancakes just to name a few regulars. See the whole menu here.

Duo One picked the Super Dave Scramble: 4-egg scramble with onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, potatoes and garlic, topped with cheddar. Duo One could barely finish but managed!

Duo Two picked biscuits and gravy with hashbrowns and was definitely not disappointed.

Aretha Frankensteins is one gem to put on the list for breakfast or lunch as they are opened Monday- Friday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., and on the weekend till 3 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries” where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.