This August, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) is proud to once again join NBCUniversal Local for Clear The Shelters, a nationwide adoption and donation campaign that has helped more than 1.2 million pets find homes since 2015.

From August 1-31, we’re teaming up with shelters across the country to promote adoptions and raise life-saving funds with support from NBC/ Telemundo stations, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Greater Good Charities.

At HSTV, a private nonprofit that receives no government funding, this campaign is personal. Every adoption or donation helps us continue our mission of keeping people and pets together and supports our 55 partner shelters, many of which are overcrowded and under-resourced. When you adopt from HSTV, you’re not just saving one life; you’re making space for another at two shelters.

We serve 33 counties across the Tennessee Valley. When an animal finds a home here in Knoxville, it creates a ripple effect of hope far beyond our shelter walls.

Not ready to adopt? You can still make a difference. We’re raising funds to cover adoption fees for every animal in our care, making it easier for families to say “yes” to adoption. Donate on our Facebook page, or through our website.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.