Business interns bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience, bringing fresh perspectives and enthusiasm to organizations. Food City provides that invaluable training each summer with internships in multiple fields from accounting, marketing/ advertising, human resources, IT, continuous improvement and, of course, food safety. These summer experiences prepare them for future careers.

To understand the impact on the future workforce by offering an internship opportunity, hear from interns themselves.

“This summer I have gained valuable knowledge and enjoyed a range of experiences relating to my chosen career path, however the most important takeaway for me has been the opportunity to become part of the Food City family.” — Luke, Accounting Intern

“I learned to be quick to listen, slow to speak, work together as one mind and one accord. Most importantly, communication makes an impact every single time.”— Brandon, Marketing/ Advertising

“This internship deepened my understanding of real-world marketing, brand management, and contributed significantly to my personal and professional growth.” — Amanda, Marketing/ Advertising Intern

“I learned how important it is to maintain brand consistency from a marketing standpoint and how to communicate efficiently in a professional environment” — Connor, Marketing/ Advertising Intern

“During my time at Food City, I’ve learned to take initiative, communicate effectively and take on new challenges with confidence – all thanks to the support of an incredible team.” — Amanda, HR Intern

“Throughout this internship, I have learned that software development is just as much about talking to people and knowing how to gather requirements as it is about making it.” — Mason, IT Intern

“This summer, I gained hands-on experience as a developer by building tools that support store and distribution center operations. Working with Ryan and Loren, I created panels to track snowfall and grind statuses while learning C#, T-SQL and Blazor. The internship deepened both my technical skills and understanding of how meaningful solutions can drive efficiency across teams.” — Trey, IT Intern

“During my internship, I sharpened my problem-solving skills, learned to ask better questions and gained insights from those around me. I’m grateful to Ryan Cooper for his guidance and to my manager, Lee, for creating a welcoming space that boosted my confidence.” — Eli, IT intern

“This internship taught me that learning happens in the quiet moments such as planning, organizing and simply asking the right questions.” — Jake, IT Intern

“During my internship, I improved cross-team communication, stepped out of my comfort zone, and learned to ask questions to deepen my understanding. I truly enjoyed working with a supportive team and gained valuable experience that will benefit my future career.” — John, IT Intern

“I learned how engineering can impact operations in a retail setting and gained hands-on experience in data analysis and process improvement. I have also learned how special Food City’s job culture is and how much they care about the communities they serve!” —Maggie, Continuous Improvement intern

“This internship taught me that food safety is a team effort, from certified managers to daily operations, every step matters in delivering safe, quality food.” — Kirstin, Food Safety Intern

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

