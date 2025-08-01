The Richard L. Bean Juvenile Services Center is missing something today.

Richard L. Bean, 84, the 50-year director of the center, has retired. It had to happen sometime, but it didn’t have to happen like this. Bean was pressured to retire by Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Attorney Billy Stokes wrote to Jacobs last week: Letter To Glenn Jacobs Re Richard L Bean Juvenile Services Center

It’s a lengthy letter, but a necessary one for the record.

Stokes says not one juvenile has been killed or seriously injured at the Bean Center over the past 50 years, unlike situations at the KPD, KCSO, TDOC or DCS. Bean has been sued only once during his tenure.

But a bit of bad press and a disgruntled employee (called RN in Stokes’ letter) stampeded Mayor Jacobs, Judge Tim Irwin, the county law department and then the county commission – which actually voted to put the Sheriff’s Office in charge of the facility after a brief transition.

Also missing at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Services Center today:

Heart – Richard’s love for the kids there. He once raised funds to buy underwear for each resident. He called it “pennies for panties” or some such awkward title. But he believed each one deserved personal underwear under their impersonal orange jumpsuits.

Pride in the work of the staff from top to bottom. Richard walked me into the kitchen once to point to the most recent Health Department inspection of his food service program. “We scored 100,” he beamed.

Frugality – When politicians start talking about antiquated technology and too few administrative staff, expect the budget to jump. Howard Phillips once asked what I thought Richard made. Bean drew up his own budget, subject to approval by Knox County Commission, and he put his salary on the top line. He made $50,000, Phillips said. There were assistants to assistants in the City County Building making more at the time. I’ll bet you dinner at Aubrey’s that’s still the case today.

Quotes and Notes

PureMagic Car Wash has expanded westward. A ribbon cutting with the Loudon County Chamber is set for 11 a.m. Friday, August 8, 2025, at the location near Dixie Lee Fireworks. Free lunch will follow, while supplies last, and PureMagic will offer free car washes all weekend. The company is part of Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio of car wash brands, spanning 154 locations across 17 states. Lenoir City marks the local company’s 11th location.

J.K. Rowling, writer of the Harry Potter books, was asked where the idea originated. She replied that one day on a train she was looking out the window, maybe at some cows. “I think the idea was floating along the train and looking for someone, and my mind was vacant enough, so it decided to zoom in there.”

Garrison Keillor says Rowling, in five years’ time, went from being on public assistance to being a multimillionaire. Keillor wrote in 2014, “She’s now one of the richest women in Britain, even richer than the queen, and Forbes magazine estimates her net worth at $1 billion U.S. dollars.”