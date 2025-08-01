I hiked Porter Creek Trail that is 3.7 miles long and starts at the end of Greenbrier Road off of U.S. 321 about 6/10 of a mile from the Eastern Gatlinburg city limits (on the right). The trail is moderately difficult, and sections of it are very rocky and have a lot of roots after the first mile. I hiked from the trailhead to the Fern Falls. There was not much water coming down Fern Falls due to the lack of rain, so I am including one of my file photos to show its beauty.

There is not a large selection at peak bloom right now, but here you go for what I found on the trail.

Daisy Fleabane – Few – Well past peak bloom – almost gone.

– Few – Well past peak bloom – almost gone. Flowering Spurge – Few – Well past their peak bloom – almost gone.

– Few – Well past their peak bloom – almost gone. Heal All – Many – Mostly past peak bloom – mostly on first mile up the trail.

– Many – Mostly past peak bloom – mostly on first mile up the trail. Mountain Mint – Few – Past peak bloom – first half-mile up the trail.

Pale Jewelweed – Few – Peak bloom.

– Few – Peak bloom. Reclining Saint Andrew’s Cross – Some – On left one mile up the trail.

– Some – On left one mile up the trail. Rosebay Rhododendron – Few – Past peak bloom – just before Fern Falls.

– Few – Past peak bloom – just before Fern Falls. Saint John’s Wort – Few – Approaching peak bloom – first half-mile up the trail.

– Few – Approaching peak bloom – first half-mile up the trail. Tick Trefoil – Many + – Past peak bloom but colorful pink blooms – mostly first half-mile up the trail – loaded with beggar lice.

– Many + – Past peak bloom but colorful pink blooms – mostly first half-mile up the trail – loaded with beggar lice. Wild Hydrangea – (2) – Past peak bloom – late bloomers for sure.

– (2) – Past peak bloom – late bloomers for sure. Wood Nettle – Many + – First mile past peak bloom – last mile many at peak bloom.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

