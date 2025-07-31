In a unified effort to protect our communities, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) are issuing an urgent warning regarding an increase in scams involving Bitcoin machines.

Recently, several citizens in Knox and Anderson counties have reported receiving unsolicited calls and messages instructing them to use Bitcoin ATMs for cryptocurrency transactions, claiming they owe money for various fictitious debts or that they owe taxes to the IRS. These calls often create a sense of panic, employing intimidation tactics to coerce victims into complying.

Key points to remember:

– Verify caller identity: Never provide personal or financial information over the phone. Hang up and verify the caller’s identity through official channels.

– Report suspicious activity: If you receive a call or message that seems suspicious or demands immediate payment, please contact your local sheriff’s office or dial 911.

– Educate yourself: Familiarize yourself with common scams. Knowledge is the best defense against fraud.

Both sheriff’s offices urge citizens to remain vigilant and to discuss these scams with family and friends to help raise awareness. Cybercriminals are always looking for new ways to exploit individuals, and the best defense is community awareness.

Citizens are encouraged to seek help if they believe they are victims of a scam. Please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Cyber or Property Crimes Detectives at 865-215-2243 or the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-457-6252 for further assistance.

Together, we can work to keep our communities safe and free from fraud.

