Bob Kesling was the “Voice of the Vols” for 26 years, following his mentor and former “Voice of the Vols” John Ward. Kesling also served as radio voice for Lady Vols basketball from 1978 to 1999, announcing Pat Summitt’s first six national championships.

I was fortunate to be in Kesling’s presence at two venues over the past few months. At both, I listened firsthand to his uncanny ability to find humor in his everyday experiences with a witty remark or a hilarious anecdote.

Kesling’s stories often involve what seem like exaggerated characters but they are truly just larger than life personalities and the unexpected twists leave everyone listening enthralled. His humor is light-hearted and inclusive, making it easy for people to relate to the tales. People are drawn to Kesling, not just for the laughs, but also for his warmth and genuine enjoyment in sharing experiences. With a natural talent for storytelling, he has a knack for turning the mundane into the memorable, ensuring that every gathering is filled with laughter and joy.

Kesling told one such story about the summer he was hired by Doug Dickey to replace John Ward. Dickey, known as The Tall Guy, showed up to Kesling’s house July 1, 1999, the first day of the new job.

Kesling recalled how others had said it was never good to have The Tall Guy just appear in your doorway, but there was The Tall Guy at his front door at midday. So, Kesling let him in while wondering what he could have done on day one to warrant a visit.

Dickey proceeded to take Kesling to lunch at Naples and provide him with some sound advice the football broadcaster continued to remember.

“Bob, people will tell you are the greatest broadcaster ever! You will not be. … People will tell you that you are the worst ever. You won’t be.

“You will be about here.” And Dickey showed him a hand about in the middle. Then he told him, “You only have to please one person, and you know who that is?” Kesling looked on in anticipation. As Dickey looked at him. “Me,” he said.

Bob Kesling said the Doug Dickey was a wonderful man to work for, always treating everyone fairly.

Readers will be fortunate to have an insight into some more of the BobTales coming soon.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.