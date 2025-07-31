The Emporium is closed for construction and will reopen to the public on First Friday, September 5, 2025. But there is much to see and do downtown tomorrow (8/1/25). Might as well set your calendar for upcoming Emporium receptions: September 5, October 3, November 7, December 12 (“second Friday”) and January 2, 2026.

First Friday ArtWalk: Downtown Knoxville transforms into an art haven, with galleries and shops opening for a casual evening of art appreciation. And that includes Christopher Robin Arts , 418 S. Gay Street, where KnoxTNToday columnists Chris and Robin Rohwer will be from 5-9 p.m.

Dogwood Regional Exhibition: Catch the opening reception of this exhibition showcasing diverse fine art from emerging and established regional artists. It's Friday, August 1, from 5-9 p.m. at Dogwood Arts Gallery & RED Gallery, 123 W. Jackson Ave. The exhibition itself will run through August 29 during gallery hours. The juried exhibition will award over $2,000 to participating artists at Friday's reception.

"Remembering: Resist, Reveal, Reclaim" Exhibition Reception: Attend the reception for this exhibition at the UT Downtown Gallery, presented by the Crafting Blackness initiative. It highlights the work of Black Craft and African American artists in Tennessee since 1920. The exhibit started in June and ends on Saturday, August 2. The gallery is at 106 S. Gay Street; the manager is Mike C. Berry; the number is 865-637-0802.

