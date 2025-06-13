Global efforts to protect people and the planet are continuing at the Nature Conservancy, which recently published its 2024 Impact Report. Highlights of accomplishments by the organization include:

One Conservancy Science Program is in its second year

More than 1,000 scientists and staff connecting across the globe

Mapping groundwater sources to help ecosystems survive

Launching a new post-doc program with the Smithsonian Institution

Creating a tool to improve marine biodiversity near Mexico

Providing funds for scientists to publish research in peer-reviewed journals

Founding a new Indigenous Sciences Program

Mining the Sun report on potential for clean energy projects on brownfields

On its website, the organization states this about its purpose:

“The Nature Conservancy is tackling the dual threats of accelerated climate change and unprecedented biodiversity loss. Science determines where we focus and equity guides how we achieve lasting results. Grounded by decades of local on-the-ground experience, we maximize our ability to affect change by bringing together real-world solutions, policy expertise, sustainable financing and collaborative partnerships.”

The Nature Conservacy’s efforts are bolstered by a $1 million donation by Tennessee’s retired U.S. Sen. Bill Frist and his wife, Tracy. This donation is helping show connections between planetary health and human health.

Suggestions on how you can get involved in conservation in simple ways include:

You can find more details about this report and how you can contribute to conservation efforts at https://www.nature.org/.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs solar projects for manufacturers and other businesses. She’s at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.