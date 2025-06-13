Bristol Motor Speedway and its longtime partner, Food City, will once again make it super-easy for race fans to purchase tickets to the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend, September 11-13.

Tickets for all three nights of racing are on sale now at ALL Food City locations in the five-state service area, which includes the entire Appalachian Highlands region. To locate a Food City store near you, please click Food City location. All tickets purchased through Food City. The tickets will be sold at the customer service area of each Food City location. The final day to purchase race tickets in-store will be Friday, Sept. 5.

The ticket offerings include:

Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Craftsman Truck Series and Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series doubleheader ($25 per adult, kids free). This is the second Playoff race in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series doubleheader ($25 per adult, kids free). This is the second Playoff race in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Friday night’s Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race ($35 per adult; kids free). This returns as the Playoff opener for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

NASCAR Xfinity Series race ($35 per adult; kids free). This returns as the Playoff opener for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race($65 per adult; $10 for kids). This continues to be the Round of 16 elimination race in the Cup Series.

Who will be there?

In the Craftsman Truck Series, Daniel Hemric, Corey Heim, Rajah Caruth, defending winner Layne Riggs, spring Bristol winner Chandler Smith and veteran challengers Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger will be among the talented drivers battling for the victory Thursday night, 7:30 p.m. in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.

Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed will be trying to get off to a great start in the Round of 12 Playoffs, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

In the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs, including recent Night Race winners Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, fan-favorites Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, as well as top contenders William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain, and veteran drivers Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

For more information, please drop by your neighborhood Food City store or visit us online at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.

Food City is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second-longest in NASCAR. Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 160 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama. For more information, visit the website at www.foodcity.com.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.