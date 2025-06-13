I hiked the Middle Prong Trail this week. The Middle Prong Trail starts at the end of the Treemont Road. Treemont Road starts off of Laurel Creek Road about a tenth of a mile west of the Townsend Wye. The Treemont Road is five miles long (first two miles are paved – the next three miles are gavel). The Middle Prong Trail is 4.1 miles long. It ends at the junctions of Greenbrier Ridge Trail and Lynn Camp Trail. The trail was formerly a logging company railroad bed and is not steep. It is possible for five people to walk side by side on most of the trail which in places is very rocky.

Flowers were beautiful with many at peak bloom.

Daisy Fleabane – Few – Mostly at peak bloom.

– Few – Mostly at peak bloom. Heal All – Many – In the early blooming stage.

– Many – In the early blooming stage. Large Bluet – Many – At or just beyond peak bloom.

– Many – At or just beyond peak bloom. Rosebay Rhododendron – Some – Just starting to bloom. Some really beautiful blooms.

– Some – Just starting to bloom. Some really beautiful blooms. Wild Hydrangea – Many – Mostly at peak bloom.

– Many – Mostly at peak bloom. Wood Nettle – Some near beginning of trail – Approaching peak bloom.

Lynn Camp Prong Cascade was very beautiful today.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.