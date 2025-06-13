Gary James Dutton Ed.D., 81, passed away at his home in Loudon, Tennessee, on May 19, 2025. A celebration of life is planned for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Loudon High School, 1039 Mulberry St., Loudon, Tennessee.

Over 52 years in education, Dr. Dutton was a teacher, coach, principal, supervisor, college professor, department chair, assistant dean and consultant. While at Lincoln Memorial University, he assisted many local educators obtain post-graduate degrees.

Along the way, he secured a bachelor’s degree from Maryville College, a master’s from Tennessee Tech and a doctorate in education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Dr. Dutton received the Horizon Award for Excellence in Education from LMU and, in 2017, was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

He believed that education created life choices.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Johann; their sons and their families; plus, many friends and colleagues. Full obituary is here.

Comments on the obituary were many. Suzan Hesse-Wilson said she doesn’t have a childhood memory that does not include Gary and Johann. “He was a bigger-than-life man. I only hope he knew how many people he touched over his wonderful lifetime. He will be missed.”

Troy Coffman said Dr. Dutton was both his fourth-grade teacher and his high school principal. “Great man.”

Larry Lane said he grew up in Piney with Gary being four years older. “Even at [a young] age he would hand down much-needed advice.”

Jennifer Morris said Gary was both her principal in high school and also her instructor in LMU grad school. “He was kind, helpful, supportive and a good friend.”

Gerald Akins said “the buffalo” was the most interesting aspect of his education under Dr. Dutton. This begs clarification. Perhaps Akins can explain at the celebration of life.