Dollywood just did not register as someplace to find an interesting artistic image … or three. Lots of photos of friends, family and interesting people, but not colorful abstract art.

Making my way out of the park, hundreds of colorful umbrellas suspended above the walk caught my eye. There had to be an image here. Shooting straight up against the bright blue sky, the brilliant colors created a patchwork of color. Any inference to Dolly’s song “Coat of Many Colors” is accidental.

Looking back down, the shadows cast by the umbrellas were my next find. Capturing them without people’s feet was the biggest challenge. Black and white was my preferred processing style for this shot.

Once again, I learned that “You Just Never Know” when you will find a fun subject.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.