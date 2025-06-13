Have you ever wondered what Family Owned and Operated really means? Step into Nick and J’s Café, 1526 Lovell Rd., and you know the phrase carries a profound and heartfelt significance that extends beyond mere business ownership embodying a deep sense of connection, commitment and care that resonates through every aspect of the enterprise.

The café is owned by Najwan Natour and is operated daily by Najwan, his father “Sedo Nick;” his mother, Abla; and wife, Linda, plus any other sibling or cousin that happens in. The café is named after his two kids.

The food at Nick and J’s is down home goodness with a dash of class. Not only do they serve traditional breakfast and lunch fare, but also daily specials and specialties. The Duo was in on a Tuesday so the Tuesday Specials were chicken fried steak with sausage gravy and lasagna with salad and garlic bread.

Duo One had the lasagna and it was marvelous: a generous, piping hot serving topped with delicious garlic bread.

Duo Two passed on the other Tuesday special in lieu of a favorite, Philly cheese steak, and was not disappointed. Served on a hoagie bun with sliced ribeye, onions, peppers and provolone cheese, the sandwich was perfectly prepared.

The restaurant was clean, crowded and filled with a friendly, familiar crowd. I believe the Duo may have been the only newbies.

Nick and J’s is open 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday and 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday. Closed on Sunday.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

