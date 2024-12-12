The Nativity Pageant of Knoxville (December 14-16)

Children of all ages are welcome. The Nativity Pageant is presented as a gift to the community and is free of charge. Seating is open. Parking is at the coliseum garage and is $5. The performance lasts one hour. Saturday and Sunday performances are at 3 p.m. Monday’s performance is at 7 p.m.

Holiday Light Show – Next to Farragut Golf and Games (through December 31)

Drive or waltz through a winter wonderland with this totally immersive and totally free light show experience. With tens of thousands of lights on display in sync with each other for a half hour, there’s plenty of magic to be had and memories to be made here.

Mistletoe Tea Service – RT Lodge (December 12)

Join in for a little holiday bliss at the RT lodge with friends and family over some elegant beverages and delectable snacks! Tickets for this event are available on the website listed above, and spots are limited.

“We Live in a Wonderland” with Stephen Lyn Bales – UT Arboretum Society (December 12)

Published author Stephen Lyn Bales will be expanding on his book “Ephemeral By Nature” as he highlights the beauty and nature found right here in our backyard. From butterflies to jellyfish, explore a whole new world and wonderland in this virtual event that’s totally free to register for!

It’s A Wonderful Life – Tennessee Theater (December 13)

The city’s flagship theater is always hosting and displaying some fond favorites, and the Christmas season is no exception. This weekend, they’ll be screening the 1947 classic starring Jimmy Stewart for one night only, with tickets being completely free.

Candlelight Tour & Stargazing Night – Marble Springs Historic Site (December 13)

A stellar event for the history geek in your family, and easy to tag along for friends and family who simply enjoy a night under the stars. Prepare to brush up on your traditional holiday stories as you’re escorted through the Marble Springs Historic Site by candlelight, with telescope viewing following immediately after.

A Very Dave Barnes Christmas – Bijou Theater (December 13)

Garnering attention from acts like John Mayer and penning hits for country legends like Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line, Dave Barnes has been around the block a few times on both sides of a song. Now, he’s bringing that talent and a little seasonal spirit to Knoxville and its premier high-end, intimate music venue. Tickets can be purchased at the above website, and you too can enjoy some of the easy listening and good feeling Barnes has to offer.

Holiday in the Park– Gazebo West Hills Park (December 13)

West Hills Community Association is hosting an event on Friday, Dec. 13, 5-7 p.m. Santa, hot chocolate and cookies with a Tour de Lights bike ride at 6 p.m. following the 0.8-mile trail through the park. All bicycles, scooters and wagons will be decorated and participants can walk or ride the length of the trail together. The lighting up of the Gazebo is also planned. Please come and join us. West Hills Park: 7624 Sheffield Drive, Knoxville, 37909.

Kevin Burke – Laurel Theater (December 14)

Continuing on their theme of bringing in traditional Irish talent, the Laurel Theater now invites one of the country’s best “naked” fiddle players for an evening of classic tunes that, in the heart of Appalachia, aren’t too far out of place.

Tour de Lights Bike Ride and Holiday Market – Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum (December 14)

This totally free, family friendly event promises to pack a whole lot of fun into one evening. Gather around Mary Costa Plaza for vendors and food trucks, and even some pictures with Santa Claus before the ride starts! Decoration of bikes prior to the ride is encouraged to get into the spirit of cheer.

Holiday Movie Trivia Brunch – Marble City Market (December 14)

For the movie buffs and trivia junkies, put that useless knowledge to the test over some chicken and waffles and a mimosa flight (with special holiday flavors available, of course). Doors open an hour early for sign-ups, with trivia starting at 11 a.m. Get warm and cozy before you put the back of your brain to work!

