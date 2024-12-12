Wallace Real Estate gathered its top-performing agents to celebrate their exceptional achievements for 2024 during a special luncheon held on December 5, 2024, at Cherokee Country Club. The annual event brought together 150 guests, including Wallace’s leadership team, agents, staff and ancillary partners, to reflect on another year of success and growth.

The luncheon highlighted the hard work and dedication of Wallace’s top producers, who reached significant sales milestones over the past year. Andrew McGranaghan, Wallace chief development officer, recognized agents who had reached this milestone for the first time. Claudia Stallings, chief operating officer, then shared statistics underscoring Wallace’s performance in 2024.

“Our agents have outpaced the local market in both sales volume and percentage increases,” Stallings noted, attributing this to the company’s commitment to providing agents with industry-leading tools, training and support.

George Wallace, chief executive officer, followed with updates about the company and reflections on Wallace Real Estate’s continued impact as a trusted name in East Tennessee since 1936.

The event provided an opportunity to recognize individual accomplishments while celebrating the collective achievements that have strengthened Wallace’s reputation as a leader in the real estate industry. Attendees enjoyed an afternoon of camaraderie, delicious cuisine and a shared sense of pride in their contributions to the company’s success.

Wallace Real Estate remains dedicated to empowering its agents and delivering unparalleled service to clients throughout East Tennessee. As the company reflects on a successful 2024, it looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence in the year ahead.

For more information about Wallace Real Estate, visit WallaceTN.com.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.