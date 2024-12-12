During the first week of December, we recorded 1,403 documents. The week’s lending added 304 new deeds to the records valued at $134.42 million. There were seven loans over $1 million with Cadence Bank funding the largest one at $23.61 million. The next largest loan came from Community Trust Bank Inc. for $9 million. The third was Southeast Bank’s $8.3 million. The other high value loans are as follows:

On the transfer side of real estate, 228 warranty deeds (sales) were recorded last week with a cumulative value of $97.88 million. Twelve transfers were priced over $1 million, but only four were commercial properties.

A new self-storage facility will be built on Watt Road in West Knoxville. Hubbs Land Management GP sold 5.5 acres on N. Watt Road to Mini Storage on Watt Rd LLC for $1.02 million.

The Dollar Tree retail store at Schaad Road and Oak Ridge Highway will now pay rent to its new private owner. Knoxville, a Series LLC of PCD LLC, sold to a local real estate developer for $2.2 million.

Lovell Pointe Partners LLC sold 6.53 acres of undeveloped land behind Gus’s Fried Chicken at 120 Lovell Road. Echelon Knoxville LLC purchased the land for $3 million.

TownePlace Suites at Cedar Bluff was the most expensive property to change hands. Apple Ten Hospitality Ownership Inc. sold the hotel at 205 Langley Place to Strong Hospitality LLC for $9.35 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through December 6, 2024.

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.