I joked that this good neighbors wrap is the second coming of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. Then I remembered that I never watched that show – too lame. Then I checked its start date. The first episode aired February 19, 1968. I was 20 years old.

Announcing a new column, hopefully starting next week

I got great response to a request for folks to help read and review the 40 something books banned by the Knox County school board. Susan Espiritu is on board and we’ll be publishing a review each Wednesday, starting soon. If you want in, email me at sandra.clark@knoxtntoday.com.

Christmas for kids

Nykky Harper is at it again. Remember her from January’s warming crisis? She organized a food and cot collection for homeless people staying in area churches. Story here.

Anyhow, we checked in for Christmas to discover her social media network has collected gifts for kids who need them. We asked which schools and got this response: “We covered students from Carter Elementary, Middle and High; Sunnyview Primary and Chilhowee Intermediate; elementary schools Mooreland Heights, Dogwood, Mount Olive and Gibbs; South-Doyle Middle and South Doyle High.”

Farragut Rotary honors Sam Taylor

Tom King posted this picture and note: “Last night (Dec. 7, 2024) my buddy Sam Taylor passed away at home with Linda and the family surrounding him with their love. He was a man I truly loved as did many others.

“Last week I joined my dear friends Bill Nichols, Sam Mishu and Staci Wilkerson to present him with a Lifetime Honorary Membership in the Rotary Club of Farragut. He was deeply appreciative and touched.

“Yes, there were tears, tears of love and respect for this man who meant so much to so many, to his family and to Farragut Rotary. And to each of us in this picture. He will be in our hearts and memories forever!”

Operation Christmas Child

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered gift-filled shoeboxes to over 220 million children in more than 170 countries and territories. The charity is affiliated with Samaritan’s Purse, whose CEO is Franklin Graham.

Church congregations pack shoeboxes with age-appropriate gifts. And somebodies have to check the shoeboxes and pack them for shipment to the destination. Powell retirees Chris and Gary Cunningham were part of the gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina, last week to get the boxes ready to ship. Looks like a big production!

Autumn Care seeks books

Autumn Care Assisted Living in Karns is seeking recent books for residents to read. Authors requested include Nora Roberts, Nicholas Sparks, Dean Koontz, Victoria Holt and some Sci-Fi/Fantasy in either paperback or hardback. Residents also enjoy magazines and adult coloring books. If you can drop off items, ask for Heather.

Vaughn Pharmacy packs Christmas stocking

Vaughn Pharmacy, Emory Road across from Powell High School, is accepting entries for its annual Giant Stocking Giveaway. Register in store for a chance to win; one entry per family per day. The stocking is stuffed with gifts valued at over $800 including an iPad, Keurig coffeemaker and BruMate tumbler. Winner will be drawn December 20, 2024.

Letters to Santa