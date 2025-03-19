National Girl Scout Day was Wednesday, March 12, 2025, celebrating 113 years of making history since the first troop meeting in Savannah, Georgia.

The Girl Scouts organization was founded in the United States in 1912 by Juliette Gordon Low with Low’s inspiration for creating the organization coming from her desire to provide girls with opportunities for personal growth, leadership and community service, mirroring the Boy Scouts’ model.

The first troop consisted of 18 girls, and the organization quickly grew in popularity, emphasizing outdoor activities, skill development and civic engagement.

Over the years, Girl Scouts expanded its reach, incorporating diverse programs that focus on STEM, entrepreneurship and financial literacy, adapting to the changing needs of girls and society.

Today, the Girl Scouts remain committed to empowering young women, fostering confidence and encouraging them to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond. Find more information on Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians here.

