Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

President Trump and President Putin talk peace

President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday in an effort to end the war in Ukraine, starting a busy weekend working on solutions. The reported chief aim is to convince President Putin to agree to a 30-cease fire agreed to by Ukraine. Also, it is reported that President Putin has his own demands: retention of the Ukrainian areas that Russia has overtaken, exclusion of Ukraine from joining NATO, and no post- war troops in Ukraine for peace-keeping. The meeting appeared to produce some results with Russia agreeing to a Ukraine energy infrastructure ceasefire already agreed to by Ukraine, and the U. S. stating that further negotiations would begin immediately.

Parents of U.S. student missing in the Dominican request death declaration

12 days into a massive search for Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who disappeared while on Spring Break in the Dominican Republic, her parents ask for her to be declared dead. The search from both U. S. and Dominican authorities by land, air and water have turned up no sign of Sudiksha.

National headlines:

Measles is spreading

Hundreds are infected, sick with a disease once eradicated, resulting in one child dying recently in Texas. The cause of the spread is largely due to refusing a vaccine that has historically reduced infections affecting almost every child under 15 from 28,000 infections in 1990 to 85 in 2000.

All but 13 fired federal probationary workers reinstated

On Monday, the Trump administration gave agency-by-agency details on the employees it has reinstated since late last week, showing that 24,570 of the 24,583 probationary employees who were terminated as part of the administration’s layoffs have been notified that their jobs have been reinstated.

State headlines:

Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park Great War Expo 4/5

Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park, 2609 North York Hwy., Pall Mall, TN 38577, will present the Great War Expo on Saturday, April 5, featuring displays, lectures and tours centered on the war York was in. Fought from 1914-1918, it was known as the Great War because of its global impact.

The event runs from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with lectures beginning at 10 a.m. and will feature booth displays in the York Barn with vendors, authors, World War I collections, museum items and a Red Cross Canteen. Lectures will include representatives from the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, the World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C, and the Meuse-Argonne Cemetery in France.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, windy, rain coming

According the National Weather Service, today will be warm with a high near 76 degrees and gusty winds. Showers should return in the early morning hours of Thursday, mainly before 8 a.m. Thursday night is expected to be partly cloudy and cold, around 32 degrees.

Schulz Bräu Brewing, new venue for speaker series

Discover Life in America (DLiA) announces Schulz Bräu Brewing as the new venue for its popular speaker series, Conservation on Tap. This engaging monthly event brings together local conservation experts, community members and nature enthusiasts to discuss important environmental topics — all in a relaxed, welcoming brewery setting.

Discover Life in America (DLiA) will host the Conservation on Tap events every third Wednesday with the first event will taking place tonight (3/19/25) at 7 p.m. featuring Kimberly Smith, an Outreach Committee member of the Safe Passage Wildlife Corridor project. Smith will provide updates on the Safe Passage coalition’s efforts to make I-40 safer for both wildlife and people, discuss the impact of Hurricane Helene, and share ways the community can get involved.

Hazardous waste drop in Union Co. Saturday

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Union County on Saturday, March 22.

Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, swimming pool chemicals and more – to the designated drop-off locations. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.

Union County drop-off location – Union County Solid Waste Center, 295 Wolfe Rd., Luttrell, 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Lora Tharp at 865-992-2666.

While household hazardous waste may be disposed for free, there is a cost for disposal of Very Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e. wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.). An appointment is also necessary. Call 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.