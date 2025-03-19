A huge crowd of supporters welcomed Johnny Kelly Jr. home on Monday from his unforgettable trip to Italy for the Special Olympics 2025 World Winter Games. A group first welcomed Johnny home at the Nashville Airport in true American style with flags and cheers before bringing him home to a surprise “Welcome Home” at New Harvest Park.

The banner provided by Power T Graphics says it all about the incredible accomplishments Johnny made at the games.

