Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl Round of 16 began on Friday, March 14, and will run through Tuesday, March 25. All teams stayed within reach of the win with close scores throughout the games, some teams pulling away in the second half.

The final Round 32 results for the week ended on Thursday, March 13:

Wednesday , March 12: Cedar Springs A vs Dobyns-Bennett B ended with Dobyns-Bennett B outscoring Cedar Springs A 440-330. The teams were tied at the half.

Thursday, March 13: Scott County vs Dobyns-Bennett A resulted in the second Dobyns-Bennett team with a high score of 570 points over Scott County's 265.

The Sweet 16 rounds began on Friday, March 14

Friday, March 14: Farragut vs Corbin, Kentucky, sent the Farragut team to the Sweet 16 with one of the highest scores of the week, 580 points to Corbin’s 365.

Monday, March 17: Happy Valley vs Roane County had Roane County finish with 460 points to Happy Valley's 310 points.

Happy Valley vs Roane County had Roane County finish with 460 points to Happy Valley’s 310 points. Tuesday, March 18: L & N STEM vs L & N STEM saw the two inner squads compete with one moving to the Elite 8 with 375 points over the sister team’s 175 points.

Watch for next Wednesday’s update on these competitions!

Sweet 16 continues through Tuesday, March 25

Wednesday, March 19: Morristown East vs Jefferson Co.

Thursday, March 20: Webb vs Webb

Friday, March 21: South Greene vs Hardin Valley

Monday, March 24: Temple Academy vs Halls

Tuesday, March 25: Dobyns-Bennett vs Dobyns-Bennett

New episodes will air weekdays on East Tennessee PBSat 5:30 p.m. through April 3, 2025. See competition schedule below.

Educated 8 begins airing on March 26, 2025.

Philosophical 4 begins airing on April 1, 2025.

begins airing on April 1, 2025. Championship game will air on April 3, 2025.

