Museum of Appalachia offers reduced rates

Each Wednesday during January and February, the Museum of Appalachia will welcome guests for half the standard admission rate.

Browse the museum grounds, enjoy a Southern, home-cooked lunch or spend the afternoon in one the Museum’s indoor venues, including the Hall of Fame, home to the extensive collection of Appalachian exhibits of musical instruments and memorabilia, Native American relics, the perpetual motion machine, hand-stitched quilts, collections of both famous and infamous regional personalities, and so much more.

Stop by the Shop at the Museum of Appalachia which features crafts and handiwork from Appalachian artisans, books authored by regional writers and unique Southern and “Made in the USA” gifts.

The Museum allows for social distancing throughout, with many outdoor exhibits, and plenty of space in the expansive exhibit buildings.

A non-profit, Smithsonian affiliated organization, the Museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts and culture of an earlier time for the benefit of future generations; and to instill in the community –regionally, nationally, and internationally – a greater knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Southern Appalachian heritage. The Museum of Appalachia, open year-round, is an internationally acclaimed living history village and farm, home to a rare collection of early pioneer log structures and thousands of artifacts from the Southern Appalachian Mountains.

Adult and children admission tickets are half price, discounted admission will not be combined with any other offer. Group and school admissions, please call for reservations, 865-494-7680 or go here.

Beth Kinnane is community news editor at KnoxTNToday.com.