Virtual birding program ahead

Winter is an excellent time to look for birds. Join natural historian Stephen Lyn Bales in a virtual program presented by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. “Let’s Welcome the Snowbirds,” a Zoom presentation, will be an overview of species like dark-eyed junco, hermit thrush, yellow-bellied sapsucker, purple finch, winter wren and many more that overwinter in Tennessee.

“The leaves are gone from the trees and they are more visible, plus there are several bird species that are only here in the cold weather months because they migrate from farther north or higher upslope to find food,” explains Bales.

Registration for this free online event is required. Register here. You will be sent a link in your confirmation for program access.

To contact Stephen Lyn or buy one of his UT Press books, go to Instagram @stephenlynbales.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org or contact mcampani@utk.edu.

