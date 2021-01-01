Sam Shaddix is praise band drummer

Sam Shaddix is one of the front-end managers at the Halls Food City – a man so busy it was hard to slow him down for a picture. Sam is the Halls store representative in the Claude P. Varney program.

A Food City associate for three years, Sam’s community service involves his participation in the praise band at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. He plays drums.

Each year Food City recognizes one associate from each store who has done extraordinary volunteer work in his or her community. We plan to feature some of these individuals over the next few weeks.

Mr. Varney is a former president and board vice-chair for Food City. Through his 47-year career, he brought a great deal of foresight and knowledge to Food City and the grocery industry as a whole, but he was most noted for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services.

“Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous service organizations throughout the areas in which we operate, and we feel it’s needful to recognize the valuable services and support they provide,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

Other North area representatives are Josh Turner, Powell store; Jimmy Jeffers, Fountain City store; Teri Lynn Lott, Clinton Hwy. store; and Derick Cunningham, Maynardville store.

** And check out our specials for Saturday and Sunday: Food City 1.1 Knox ROP

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.